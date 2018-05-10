Solar adds 8 new guitars to its electric line-up

YouTube demo champ and Feared/The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has announced eight new electrics in his Solar Guitars line-up.

The new offerings include left-handed models, three new A series guitars, a fresh S design with Evertune bridge and two new Explorer-style Es. Duncan Solar pickups feature throughout the models.

“It has always been all about designing a modern, sleek and simply elegant guitar that is easy to play and sounding absolutely awesome with any gear or studio recording being thrown at me,” says Ola.

“I finally created what, for me, has become the ultimate songwriting and touring companion.”

Take a look at each of the new models below, and head over to Solar Guitars for full specs.

A1.6ETC

$/€999

A1.6ETWHM

$/€999

A1.6ETTBLM LH

$/€1,049

A2.7TBRM

$/€749

A2.7TBRM LH

$/€799

S1.6ETC

$/€1,099

E1.6ETC

$/€1,099

E2.6TBRM

$/€799