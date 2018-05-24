Solar Guitars promises “the ultimate metal guitar” with At The Gates signature model

Just two weeks on from its announcement of a whopping eight new models, Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has unveiled the A1.6 Baritone ATG, signature model for At The Gates guitarists Martin Larsson and Jonas Stålhammar.

Based on the Solar Type A, the A1.6 Baritone ATG features a 26.5” extended-scale neck, two Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers, a Hipshot fixed bridge, Luminlay side dots, and comes tuned to B standard.

“Solar Guitars has become the natural extension of our music,” say Martin and Jonas. “It’s really the ultimate metal guitar.”

The A1.6 Baritone ATG is available to preorder from Solar Guitars for $/€1,199 and ships at the beginning of July 2018.