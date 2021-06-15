Snag up to 80% off IK Multimedia Syntronik synths, plugins and more. A sign of mega Prime Day software discounts to come?

Black Friday is usually the time to save big on software, plugins and bundles, but IK Multimedia is putting paid to that notion ahead of next week’s Prime Day event with a raft of deals and discounts - ranging from free plugins, through to massive 80% discounts off epic virtual synths.
If you’re looking for inspiration or some new tools to help stoke your creativity, this week could be the ideal time to shop.
Let’s get straight into the deals:
Subscribe to newsletter, get T-RackS Classic Clipper free!
The T-RackS Classic Clipper uses peak clipping to tame unruly peaks, rather than the usual peak limiting, giving you another dynamics control option. It works within T-RackS 5 CS, IK Multimedia’s free version of T-RackS and is super easy to use, offering only Gain, Slope, and Output controls. Subscribe to IK Multimedia’s newsletter and you’ll get it for free!View Deal
80% off Syntronik and Syntronik Deluxe
Looking to upgrade your virtual synth collection for your Mac or PC? Syntronik includes 17 synths with over 2,000 preset sounds and epic effects covering a wide selection from 38 of the most iconic to ultra-rare and painstakingly multi-sampled vintage synthesizers. Opt for Syntronik Deluxe and you’ll get your hands on 5 additional multi-sampled synths - 18GB of sounds in total. Load your Syntronik sounds into SampleTank 4 (including the free version) for even more creativity. Offer ends: 6 JulyView Deal
Up to 50% off Lurssen Mastering Console, MixBox and ARC 3
Arc System 3 combines analysis software and a correction plug-in to improve the accuracy of your monitoring in any room. Get it today for $119.99. MixBox features over 70 award-winning mixing processors and effects. Create your own, or choose from over 600 included presets. Today it’s yours for $169.99. The Lurssen Mastering Console is a digital emulation of the mastering processing chain made famous by Gavin Lurssen and Reuben Cohen and includes tube equalizers, solid-state equalizers, limiters, de-essers and solid-state compressors. It’s currently dropped to just $79.99. Offer ends: 30 JuneView Deal
60% off T-RackS Tape Machine Collection
If your summer anthems are lacking any warmth, give them an analog bath with IK’s collection of 4 classic tape machine emulations, including the Ampex 440B, Studer A80 Mk II, Revox PR99 Mk II and Sony MCI JH24. Add warmth and character, low-end weight or ear-pleasing high end. This usually costs $199.99, but today it’s only $79.99. Offers ends: 22 JuneView Deal
With Prime Day on the horizon we’re expecting to see more great software offers. We’ll be sharing all the best ones on our Prime Day music deals page.