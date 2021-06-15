Snag up to 80% off IK Multimedia Syntronik synths, plugins and more. A sign of mega Prime Day software discounts to come?

Black Friday is usually the time to save big on software, plugins and bundles, but IK Multimedia is putting paid to that notion ahead of next week’s Prime Day event with a raft of deals and discounts - ranging from free plugins , through to massive 80% discounts off epic virtual synths .

If you’re looking for inspiration or some new tools to help stoke your creativity, this week could be the ideal time to shop.

Let’s get straight into the deals:

80% off Syntronik and Syntronik Deluxe

Looking to upgrade your virtual synth collection for your Mac or PC? Syntronik includes 17 synths with over 2,000 preset sounds and epic effects covering a wide selection from 38 of the most iconic to ultra-rare and painstakingly multi-sampled vintage synthesizers. Opt for Syntronik Deluxe and you’ll get your hands on 5 additional multi-sampled synths - 18GB of sounds in total. Load your Syntronik sounds into SampleTank 4 (including the free version ) for even more creativity. Offer ends: 6 JulyView Deal

60% off T-RackS Tape Machine Collection

If your summer anthems are lacking any warmth, give them an analog bath with IK’s collection of 4 classic tape machine emulations, including the Ampex 440B, Studer A80 Mk II, Revox PR99 Mk II and Sony MCI JH24. Add warmth and character, low-end weight or ear-pleasing high end. This usually costs $199.99, but today it’s only $79.99. Offers ends: 22 JuneView Deal