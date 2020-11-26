Save $100 off the Ludwig Backbeat kit with this epic Black Friday beginner drum set deal

With the Black Friday music deals in full-swing, there's no better time of year to buy a new instrument. Perhaps you're a beginner drummer looking for a great deal on a kit as you start your drumming journey. Thankfully, there are plenty of great Black Friday drum deals around, like the $100 saving on the Ludwig Backbeat kit at Guitar Center.

This all-in-one solution will get you started straight out of the box with a five-piece Ludwig Backbeat drum kit: that's a snare drum, two rack toms, a floor tom and a kick drum, plus hardware, cymbals and even drumsticks. It's available in a choice of finishes, too!

Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit: $429.99 , now $329.99, save $100

All too often, newcomers buy a kit and then find that they also need essential accessories such as cymbals and stands, but these are included here with a pair of hi-hats and a crash/ride cymbal. It also comes with all the necessary hardware you'll need to play as soon as you set it up - stands and holders for all of the drums, plus a kick drum pedal and throne. You even get a pair of sticks!

What's more, this kit comes from Ludwig - one of the oldest and most-trusted names in drums with legends such as John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Ringo Starr and many, many more all having made their bones sat at a Ludwig kit. Here's the complete list of what comes with this great value Ludwig Backbeat set:

7-ply hardwood shells

16"x22" bass drum, 8"x10" & 9"x12" toms, 16"x16" floor tom and 5"x14" snare drum

Hi-hats and crash/ride cymbal

Double-braced hi-hat, cymbal and snare stands

Single bass drum pedal

Round-top throne

Sticks

