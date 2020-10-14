Save big on this epic Razer Blade 15 laptop Prime Day deal

It's deals like this that make waiting a whole year for the sales to happen worthwhile. The Razer Blade 15 Base model is packed to the nines and you can't afford to miss out when Amazon has shaved $300/£241.50 for Prime Day.

Under the hood, the Blade is loaded with an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 15.6" FHD 1080p 144Hz display, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, all wrapped up in a black CNC'd chassis.

Perhaps one of the best things about the current crop of Razer laptops is that they can be easily tweaked to deal with rigours of music production courtesy of the Nvidia Studio drivers.

With hardware that qualifies with the Nvidia Studio driver program, this ensures that users of creative software receive the most robust performance and reliability with the Razer Blade range.

10 best laptops for music production

The 12 best audio interfaces: top audio interfaces for music-making and production

The best MIDI keyboards: Mac, PC, iPhone and iPad MIDI controller keyboards

US deal

UK deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...