Save a massive 40% off Waves plugins, including the Waves Gold bundle

It feels like Waves is always offering some sort of tantalising discount on their plugins and music software bundles, but our favourite offer in recent memory just got even better.

For a while now you've been able to get your hands on a load of cheap plugins with 40% off a range of Waves plugins, including the best-selling Waves Gold package, OVox vocal resynthesizer or Abbey Road Studio 3.

But now, if you’ve made a purchase of $50 or more, you’ll receive an email after checkout enabling you to select an additional plugin for free, up to a “with coupon” price of $29.99. Spend over $90 and you'll have your pick of two free plugins!

When you consider how much great stuff is on offer right now, it shouldn't be too difficult to fill your basket with plugins totaling north of $50. We've included quick links to a couple of our favourites below.

Save 40% on Waves plugins, get up to two plugins for FREE!

Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles. Spend $50 or more and you'll receive an email after checkout to select your FREE plugin (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99). Spend over $90 and you can make that TWO FREE PLUGINS!View Deal

Get Waves Gold for just $149.99, save $650

Get stuck into 42 plugins used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. These studio essentials will help you supercharge your mixes.View Deal