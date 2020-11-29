Save a cool $60 off the Alesis Nitro Mesh 8-piece beginner electronic drum set with this Cyber Monday steal

Cyber Monday drum deals are coming in thick and fast! If you're looking to pick up the sticks for the first time, or upgrade your gear for less, now is the ideal time - and both Amazon and Guitar Center aren't leaving drummers out of the fun. The US retailers have dropped the price of the popular Alesis Nitro Mesh electronic drum set from $379.99 down to just $319.99. You can get the awesome black edition at Amazon, or head to Guitar Center if you want the limited edition red version.

Alesis Nitro Mesh: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Amazon today.View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The special edition of the Alesis Nitro Mesh features the same budget-friendly features and quality as the original black version, but with a funky red finish! If you want to stand out from the crowd on a budget, this is the option to go for. Get a deal with $60 off at Guitar Center today.View Deal

The Alesis Nitro Mesh is a consistent feature of our guides to the best electronic drum sets and best beginner electronic drum sets, and at this price, it's even more of a head-turner. Not only does it include 8-inch snare and tom pads fitted with noise-killing mesh heads, but you get a fully standalone kick drum pad, a pair of 10-inch, dual-zone cymbal pads (which can also be choked like real cymbals).

It's got tons of sounds on board (385 in total) too, arranged into 40 preset kits to keep things interesting. In addition to having an aux input for connecting your phone's audio into the module, there's USB MIDI so you can hook up to a computer.

Affordable electronic sets can vary in quality, but we can confidently say that the Alesis Nitro Mesh offers some intermediate and pro features at entry-level prices that you won't outgrow in a hurry. Plus, with $60 off, we can't think of a better time to grab one if you're already hovering.

Best Cyber Monday deals around the web