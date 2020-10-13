Save 62% on the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker this Prime Day – and get 6 months of free music if you're in the US!

With Prime Day originating with Amazon, we’ve been waiting to see which of its own products will be first in-line for its famous discounts today, and this no-brainer of an offer on the Amazon Echo Dot is sure to be among the most popular this Prime Day.

Amazon has sliced £31 off the price of its Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker, taking the price down from the regular £49.99 to just £18.99. If you're in the US, you'll bag an Echo Dot for the same price, but Amazon is throwing in 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming absolutely free!

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £18.99

With smart control over your devices, as well as multi-room and multi-Echo pairing, the Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that gives you flexibility. It's available in four different colours, and its size means that it is equally at home as your speaker for playback while practicing, entertaining you while you cook or as a bedside alarm. At this price, we'd get two and build a stereo pair! View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/Music Unlimited: Just $18.99!

If you're in the US, Amazon has brought an even better deal, combining the Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $18.99. That gives you 6 months of access to over 60 million songs as well as a speaker to stream them on! This deal would normally set you back $97.93, so this is pretty much unmissable.View Deal

The Echo Dot is the smaller sibling of the punchier Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Studio, but where the Dot excels is in its small size, and its ability to pair with other Echos to create a stereo setup, or even a complete multi-room smart rig!

As a standalone device, the Echo Dot gives you control over your smart home appliances, and its voice activation means that you can instruct it to play the radio, podcasts or stream your favourite playlists. The Bluetooth connectivity means you don’t need to get bogged-down with cables either, but if you want to go hardwired, the Echo Dot has a 3.5mm input jack.

In addition to this, Amazon is offering 4 months of its Amazon Music Unlimited for just £/£0.99, making it the perfect accompaniment to the Echo Dot. If you’re just getting started with smart tech, or you’re looking to expand your current setup, now’s your chance to do it for a bargain price.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for four months of music

Once you've bought your Echo Dot, you're going to need something to listen to on it. Amazon has got the answer here too, with 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £0.99. With 60 million songs in its catalogue, we don't think you'll be running out of tunes soon!View Deal

Prime Day deals from around the web