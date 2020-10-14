Save 20% on FL Studio 20: get this much-loved DAW for as little as $79

Many of us are used to buying DAWs and plugins direct from developers, but every once in a while, there’s a solid reason to look elsewhere.
Let’s take Musician’s Friend’s current promotion, which can see you saving 20% on the Fruity Edition (regular price $99), Producer Edition ($199) and Signature Edition ($299) by using the code rocktober when you check out. This brings the Fruity Edition down to $79.20, the Producer Edition down to $159.20 and the Signature Edition down to $239.20.
Each version comes with a slightly different feature set - check out the comparison table on the Image-Line website for more information - but all come with the security of lifetime updates.
Each edition is available as a download or, if you’re feeling nostalgic, in a box, and all will give you everything you need to start making music.
