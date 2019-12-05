Reverb reveals its best-selling synths and drum machines of 2019, and the results are surprising

Reverb has crunched the numbers and revealed its best-selling synths and drum machines of 2019, and the results are kind of surprising.

In the combined chart, which includes both new and used gear, we were shocked to see Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 in the top spot. This time last year, the synth had temporarily fallen out of production, forcing TE to advise potential purchasers against paying over the odds on the second-hand market . Nonetheless, Reverb reports that the average price paid for a used OP-1 this year was a whopping $1,106.92.

When the OP-1 did arrive back in stores, it was at a significantly increased price. Again, that doesn’t seem to have affected its popularity, though, with lots of people prepared to fork out $1299/£1199/€1399 for one.

Looking down the best sellers list there’s good news for Korg, too. It took the second and third spots for the Minilogue and Monologue respectively, and has a further four entries in there as well - the MicroKorg, Volca Beats, Volca FM and Volca Sample.

Both Behringer and Elektron also made their presence felt in 2019, the former with the Model D and Neutron, and the latter with the Digitakt and Digitone.

(Image credit: Future)

What about Roland?

What is surprising is that Roland doesn’t appear anywhere on the overall list, though its classic Juno-106 does have the distinction of being the best-selling vintage synth, going for an average price of $1351,75. Its Juno-60, JV-1080 , TR-505 and MC-303 instruments appear here, too, suggesting that electronic musicians may be keener on Roland’s old gear than its new stuff, which probably isn’t what the company wants to hear.

Roland can take some comfort in the fact that it’s ranked as Reverb’s number one synth brand, though, ahead of Korg, Moog and Yamaha.

Finally, in the list of the best-selling new synths of 2019 (ones that were released this year, in other words), Korg’s Minilogue XD takes the prize, ahead of the quirky Arturia MicroFreak and Korg's Volca Drum and Volca Modular .

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that these results come from just one company, so aren’t conclusive (Reverb admits that it probably doesn’t sell as many Behringer synths as other retailers, for example), but they make interesting reading nonetheless.

Check out all the full lists below. You can find more details and analysis on the Reverb website.

Reverb's best-selling synths and drum machines of 2019

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Korg Minilogue Korg Monologue Elektron Digitakt Moog Mother-32 Behringer Model D Korg microKORG Korg Volca Beats Teenage Engineering OP-Z Make Noise Maths Korg Volca FM Teenage Engineering PO-33 Korg Volca Sample Behringer Neutron Elektron Digitone

Reverb's best-selling vintage synths and drum machines of 2019

Roland Juno-106 Casio SK-1 Yamaha DX7 Roland Juno-60 Roland JV-1080 Boss SP-202 Dr. Sample Roland TR-707 Yamaha TX81Z Suzuki Omnichord OM-84 Yamaha SHS-10R Keytar Alesis HR-16 Suzuki Omnichord OM-27 Roland TR-505 Korg M1 Roland MC-303

Reverb's best-selling new synths and drum machines of 2019

Korg Minilogue XD

Arturia MicroFreak

Korg Volca Drum

Korg Volca Modular

Elektron Model:Samples

Behringer MS-1 / MS-101

Behringer RD-8

Korg Minilogue XD Module

Pioneer Toraiz Squid

Roland FP-10 Portable Digital Piano

Reverb's top synth brands of 2019