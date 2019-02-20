This is why Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 just got a huge price hike

Teenage Engineering has made a statement regarding the rather large price increase of the OP-1 synth.

Last year, the Stockholm-based firm announced that the OP-1 wasn’t dead , just taking a production hiatus - this was off the back of an eBay listing of a second-hand OP-1 for $8,600.

Fast-forward to Valentine’s Day 2019 and TE broke many a heart with the announcement that it has had to cancel all preorders for its 170 and 16 Pocket Operator Modular instruments . However, it wasn’t all bad news, as it was also confirmed that the OP-1 is back in production.

However, Teenage Engineering maybe didn’t want to shout too loudly about the fact that the price of the OP-1 has gone up by 50%, with the synth now retailing for an eye-watering $1299/£1199/€1399.

So, why the delay in production and the hike in price? As Synthanatomy reports, it is all down to component cost, with the OLED screen being the main sticking point.

A representative from Teenage Engineering had this to say:

“We have had to face other costs than the actual components’ costs of course. The currency conversion, inflation, sourcing of the new component, re-coding the display, re-designing the mounting, new tools etc. are just a few of the “why”. When Teenage Engineering faced the reality of the OP-1’s future, there were only 2 choices: kill or save. We decided to save it. I understand that the new price is a disappointment to many of our fans. But I do hope some are happy that we did not kill it.”

TE's argument, then, is that the price hike was the only way of keeping the OP-1 alive, but that's still not going to make it sting any less if you've been waiting to buy one.