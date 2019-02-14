Teenage Engineering has cancelled all orders for the new 170 modular synth and 16 keyboard, but it’s not all bad news

Teenage Engineering has cancelled orders on both the new 170 modular synth and 16 keyboard/sequencer.

It appears the Stockholm-based company has experienced issues with manufacturing and, as such, decided to halt production altogether. For those who had already pre-ordered, full refunds have been promised.

However, it’s not all bad news (unless you were desperately waiting for yours to arrive) as Teenage Engineering will be offering a 10% discount on the larger 400 series modular system for those affected and you’ll be at the front of the queue, as soon as they are made available.

There is no word on how long it will take for the 170 and 16 models to return to production, so keep your eyes peeled on the Teenage Engineering website .

The OP-1 is back!

The good news doesn’t end there, as Teenage Engineering has just announced that the OP-1 is now back in production after a short hiatus.

Production was halted due to a lapse in the supply of the amoled screen, which has now been rectified, after months of sourcing a suitable replacement.