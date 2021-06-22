Prime Day headphones deals: save big on studio and wireless headphones, in-ears and earbuds

We're now on the second day of Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza and we've scooped up all the headphones, in-ears, and earbuds deals for you in one handy place.

To say there are a few is an understatement, so we've cunningly divided things up so you can be sure to find the right deal for you.

Whether you are looking for studio monitors of the over-ear or in-ear variety, or some wireless cans rocking the latest Bluetooth and ANC (active noise cancelling) technology, you'll find the best deals here.

If you're based in the US Musician's Friend is running a big blowout on Shure headphones with over $100 to be saved on wired in-ear and over-ear headphones. Plus lots of savings to be had on wireless headphones, too.

For our UK followers, don't worry, we've not forgotten you. There are big savings to be had on Sennheiser, Marshall, JBL, and Bose wireless headphones, with a price drop of up to £139 on the hugely popular Sennheiser Momentums.

Studio headphones deals

US deals

Shure SRH440 Studio Headphones : Was $99, now $79

The Shure SRH440’s are quickly becoming one of the most popular choices when it comes to recording. Not only do they have a fantastically true-to-life frequency response, but the dense foam padding and closed back construction mean that you won’t fall victim to sound from inside the phones bleeding into your mics. If you’re an audiophile that wants to listen on-the-go, then the foldable design, included carrying case and detachable cable will be right up your street. Musician's Friend has slashed these down to only $79, so they won’t be around for too long.View Deal

Shure SRH840 Studio Headphones: Was $149, now $105

Shure's SRH840’s deliver rich bass, extended highs and a clear midrange, courtesy of the 40mm Neodymium drivers in each earpiece. Those drivers, coupled with the thick foam earpads, mean you’ll never want to take them off. Shure has thought about the future too when it comes to these cans - the replaceable cable and included replacement earpads mean that your investment will be safe for years to come. Musician's Friend has even knocked $44 off to sweeten the deal.View Deal

Shure AONIC 5 Wired Isolating Earbuds: was $499, now $374

In-ear monitors can cost quite a bit, so when the price drops by as much as 25% it's worth paying attention. If you're gearing up to hit the stage again, these puppies offer a secure fit, plus three high-definition balanced armature drivers, two dedicated woofers and a separate tweeter for crystal clear sound whether you're playing live or listening to Spotify.View Deal

Wireless, Bluetooth & noise-cancelling

UK deals

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Were £159 , now £89 save £70

There’s a saving of £70 on the classy Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones on Amazon. Closed back cans with active noise cancelling PLUS 30 hours of music, this is a stunning deal. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3: Were £369 , now £230, save £139

Oh my! Amazon have hammered down the price of the brilliant Sennheiser Momentum 3, reducing them by £139! These are in our list of the best headphones for music thanks to their robust sound and audio balance. Top price!View Deal

Marshall Monitor II ANC: Were £279, now £219, save £60

A huge £60 saving - this time when you buy from Marshall direct. Not only do these Active Noise Cancelling-toting cans sound great, but you'll get up to 30 hours of wireless playback with ANC activated... and up to 45 hours without it.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Was £194.98 , now £179.99

The now-iconic QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the nest noise-cancelling cans you can spend your hard-earned on. At the moment Amazon is selling them with a tasty discount.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 , now £209.99

You can save just under £140 right now over on Amazon on a pair of Bose's 700 series. These are seriously good cans and are in our list of the best headphones for music for good reason.View Deal

JBL Tune 700BT: Were £69.99 , now £49.28

There’s a 30% saving on these Bluetooth crackers from JBL on Amazon, and for this price, we’d be tempted to buy two of them! A great set of headphones for an unbelievable price.View Deal

Marshall Major III Bluetooth: £109.99 , now £72.99

What a deal this on the very dependable Major III cans. These foldable Bluetooth cans deliver over 30 hours of wireless playback, plus custom-tuned 40mm drivers which push enhanced bass, smooth mids and clear highs into your lug holes.View Deal

US deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 w/Sony WI-SP500: Was $298 , now $249.99

This Amazon bundle includes a pair of the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones and the Sony WI-SP500 in-Ear Sports wireless headphones – all for $48 less than normal.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro headphones: $299 now $149 at Walmart

There are two levels of noise cancelling on board the Solos: Active Noise Cancelling for shutting almost everything out, and Transparency mode which lets in some of the outside world. Despite being power hungry settings, you'll still get up to 22 hours playtime. They look mean and lean, too.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Were $399 , now $299

Amazon US have cut the price of these excellent Bose headphones by $100, making this a fantastic offer. The sale covers the headphones in three colours: Triple Black, Soapstone and Silver Luxe.View Deal

Bose SoundLink II headphones: $199.95 , now $129

Save big on these fantastic over-ear wireless headphones from Bose. Strap a pair of these on and you can expect supreme comfort, immersive sound, balanced EQ and seamless pairing. Available in black or white from Amazon.View Deal

In-ears and earbuds

UK deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249 , now £179, save £70

The best AirPods Pro discount we've seen so far ahead of Prime Day. If you want super fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling to turn down the outside world, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a massive £70 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds: Was £220 , now £130, save £90

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones with Alexa functionality are down to just £130, the cheapest we've seen them yet. With superb noise-cancelling tech and strong battery life, you won’t find many better in this price range, so take advantage of this deal on Amazon while you can!View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ : Was £119.95, now £99.95

For the first time ever, save £20 on a pair of our favourite budget earbuds. They boast comfortable fit, ridiculously good battery life and unbelievable sound for the money. If you buy one thing this Prime Day, these should top your list. Offer ends on 24 June, or earlier if stocks run out. View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: £149 , now £99, save £50 at Amazon

Jabra makes some of the very best budget headphones on the block. If you're looking for a sleek pair of earbuds for your commute or daily music listening, the Elite 75ts boast Active Noise Cancelling, seamless Bluetooth connectivity and a full 24 hours of battery life per charge thanks to the pocket-friendly charging case.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Were £159 , now £79, save £80

If you prefer Sennheiser’s earbuds to a pair of over-ear headphones, then Amazon have a treat for you. They’ve chopped a massive £70 from the RRP with these comfy fits now coming in at less than 100 bucks. Boom!View Deal

Shure SE112-GR-EFS : Were £46.50 , now £33.99, save £12.51

There’s a nice wee saving on these Shure sound isolating earbuds at Amazon. They might be cheap, but the bass on these things is off the charts – perfect to get you pumped up while at the gym.View Deal

US deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $189.99, save $50

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live at Amazon US right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Were $149.99, now $99.99

Best Buy have chopped a good chunk of change from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They’re water resistant, have built in mic and a battery life of 11 hours. True wireless at a great price.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT: $199.95 , now $129.99

Amazon US have an eye-popping 41% saving on these True Wireless earbuds from Sennheiser. Fab sound, great battery life and you can adjust all your setting on Sennheiser’s dedicated app on both iOS and Android.View Deal