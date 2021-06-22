Prime Day deals: save up to 97% at Plugin Boutique, Waves, Native Instruments and more

While we’ve seen some almost crazy discounts on guitars, synths and laptops over the last 48 hours, the Prime Day music deals aren’t all about things you can hold in your hands. Prime Day also represents a great opportunity to download some killer plugins too. Even better, you don’t have to wait for a delivery – see something you like and you can have it instantly.

Prime Day 2021 hasn’t quite reached Black Friday levels of cut-price plugin nirvana, but some of the heavy hitters have certainly got involved. So, whether you’re looking for certain effects, mixing tools or virtual synths, you’re sure to find something in the sales. And with Prime Day starting to wind down, you don’t have long to pick up a bargain.

50% off everything sale! Use code HALF

And that's actually half off the sale price, meaning in reality you'll be saving up to 90% off some seriously killer plugins. Even better, spend $50 and get 1 free plugin, spend $90 and get 2 free plugins, spend $120 and get 3 free plugins.View Deal

Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale: Save a huge 50%

So you fancy levelling up your music making game this summer? Now’s the time to do it, with Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale slashing a monumental 50% off loads of awesome products, including the Komplete 13 production suite, Maschine production/performance systems and more. Whether you’re already using NI gear and want to upgrade, or want to treat yourself to some brand new toys, Native Instruments has you covered until June 30th.View Deal

80% off Syntronik and Syntronik Deluxe

Looking to upgrade your virtual synth collection for your Mac or PC? Syntronik includes 17 synths with over 2,000 preset sounds and epic effects covering a wide selection from 38 of the most iconic to ultra-rare and painstakingly multi-sampled vintage synthesizers. Opt for Syntronik Deluxe and you’ll get your hands on 5 additional multi-sampled synths - 18GB of sounds in total. Load your Syntronik sounds into SampleTank 4 (including the free version ) for even more creativity. Offer ends: 6 JulyView Deal

Plugin Boutique: Up to 97% off

From 95% off iZotope's flagship products, to 5 of Plugin Boutique's best-selling plugins for just $/£10 as part of the Make Music Day Bundle, there's so much to explore on PB right now.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 & AMP 2: up to 50% off

Let’s hear it for the music makers this June with savings of 50% to be made on all Positive Grid software. If you’re familiar with Positive Grid then you’ll already know how powerful and impressive their BIAS software is. With BIAS FX 2, you’ll be granted access to a massive library of amazing guitar effects, and BIAS Amp 2 allows you to play through your favorite amps - or design your very own.View Deal

60% off T-RackS Tape Machine Collection

If your summer anthems are lacking any warmth, give them an analog bath with IK’s collection of 4 classic tape machine emulations, including the Ampex 440B, Studer A80 Mk II, Revox PR99 Mk II and Sony MCI JH24. Add warmth and character, low-end weight or ear-pleasing high end. This usually costs $199.99, but today it’s only $79.99. Offers ends: 22 JuneView Deal

