Prime Day deal: Save a massive £60 on a GoPro HERO 7 Black edition action camera

Prime Day 2019: It's not just musical instruments that are getting their prices slashed during Amazon's Prime Day 2019. There's also a whole host of deals on musician-friendly tech and accessories, one of the highlights being this freshly-reduced GoPro HERO 7 Black edition camera.

Whether you're creating video for social media, capturing live performances of your band, or need a quick and simple way of recording your playing to assess your progress later, GoPro's cameras remain one of the easiest solutions.

With its 4K/60fps video performance, enhanced HyperSmooth image stabilisation, direct-to-Facebook live streaming (from the GoPro app) and slick touchscreen, the GoPro HERO 7 Black is ideal for musicians looking to start recording video either in the practice room or on stage.

Of course, you'll benefit most from this deal by also making use of the wide-ranging amount of clamps and accessories - perfect for attaching to your drum hardware, microphone stands, or even your guitar!

GoPro HERO 7 Black action cam. Was £379.99, now £318.00

Save £60 on the king of action cameras - the ideal way to film your band's live performances, stream your own playing directly to Facebook Live, or record your practice to track your progress, all in 4K quality!View Deal