Prime Day deal: save $100 on the Alesis Recital Pro digital piano

Prime Day 2019: Choosing your first digital piano isn't easy, but Amazon might just have made the decision for you by chopping $100 off the price of the beginner-friendly Alesis Recital Pro for Prime Day.

There's plenty of piano here for not a lot of money. You get the full complement of 88 hammer-action keys with adjustable touch response, and there are 12-built in voices. These cover not just acoustic and electric pianos, but also organs, Clav, synth, strings and bass.

Layer and split modes add to the appeal, and there are also adjustable effects. Polyphony is 128 notes and you get 20-watt built-in speakers.

Other features include a lesson mode, in which teacher and student can play half a keyboard each at the same pitch, and a battery powering option.

For $249, you'll struggle to find better.