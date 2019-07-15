Prime Day deal: get $120 off this 88-key Casio digital piano

If you have been checking out the digital piano market for a new full-sized keyboard, then you should check out the this Casio CDP-240.
With a list price of $449.99, you can secure this Amazon Prime Day exclusive for just $329.99 - saving you 27% at the checkout.
Casio CDP-240 features
- 88 Note Weighted, Scaled Hammer Action
- 700 Tones and 152 Built-In Songs
- 200 Auto-Accompaniment Rhythms
- 64 Note Polyphony
- Optional CS-44 Stand
