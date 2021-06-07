Prime Day arrives early with up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free

While Prime Day doesn’t officially start until 21 and 22 June. Amazon isn’t hanging around waiting until then to roll out epic Prime Day music deals, and this Amazon Music Unlimited promotion is a mega way to kick things off.

From today until 22 June, Amazon is offering Prime members up to a 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for free (it's 3 months if you're in the US) giving you the ability to stream a library of 50 million songs from your favourite artists. To put that in perspective, Amazon Music Unlimited plays host to 5 million more songs than Apple Music and 15 million more than Spotify!

You can enjoy all this music completely ad-free, and with unlimited offline downloads, so no need to worrying about eating into your data allowance, while you load your device with as many songs as it will take. Got an Amazon Alexa device? You can control your music, ask for suggestions and even create playlists using just your voice. When your trial period ends, it will only cost you £7.99/$9.99 per month to continue using Amazon Music Unlimited.

If you want even more free music, buy an Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) speaker and you'll get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in!

Not a Prime member? Well, you really should consider signing up. Not only will you gain access to this mega-deal, but you’ll also be eligible for many more great deals throughout the Prime Day event, not to mention the added perk of Prime Video and free delivery on selected items.

Get up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free!

Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime for nothing! Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify.View Deal

Amazon has some other great UK discounts on its services up for grabs in the lead up to Prime Day too, including up to 50% off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video, 3 months of Audible membership for just £0.99 and three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge if you subscribe between now and 22 June.