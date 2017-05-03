New tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2017)
MeldaProduction’s MBassador
A slew of software landed on the MusicRadar tech team's test bench last month, as well as Behringer's eagerly-awaited DeepMind 12 synth.
Find out how all of April's new gear fared by clicking through the gallery; we'll start with MeldaProduction’s MBassador.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“When it comes to shoring up electric and electronic basses, kick drums and other low-end noises, MBassador is simple but fantastically effective.”
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction’s MBassador
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Joey Sturgis Tones Tominator
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s no magic wand, but Tominator does a fair job for a good price.”
FULL REVIEW: Joey Sturgis Tones Tominator
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Big Fish Audio Grindhouse 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A wealth of superb sounds.”
FULL REVIEW: Big Fish Audio Grindhouse 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kush Audio Omega Transformer 458a
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb plugin - a big thumbs up from us.”
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio Omega Transformer 458a
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia MiniLab MkII
MusicRadar's verdict:
“MiniLab MkII places less emphasis on bundled software than its predecessor but improves the hardware beyond its already high standard. We love it!”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MiniLab MkII
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia Modo Bass
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might seem too good to be true, but Modo Bass is the real deal, bringing stunningly lifelike electric bass to the studio without a sample to be seen.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Modo Bass
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
u-he Repro-1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A far more straightforward and lightweight proposition than its stablemate Diva, Repro-1 is a delicious slice of synth history in perfectly realised plugin form.”
FULL REVIEW: u-he Repro-1
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Acustica Audio Sand Fab4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It demands a powerful host computer and suffers from the usual convolution plugin response issues, but if you’re a fan of that SSL sound, you have to check Sand out.”
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Sand Fab4
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Cableguys TimeShaper
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A clever new application of Cableguys’ LFO-driven framework, TimeShaper is creative, fun and priced just right.”
FULL REVIEW: Cableguys TimeShaper
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonimus TuCo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It may not be the most flexible vari-mu plugin available, but TuCo is well implemented and sounds great.”
FULL REVIEW: Sonimus TuCo
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audified U73b Compressor 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It may not be ideal for all compression duties, but the U73b has lots of character and has been excellently captured.”
FULL REVIEW: Audified U73b Compressor 2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio Technica ATH-E70
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A premium IEM. The comfort and sound quality make the E70s a serious rival to headphones for many situations.”
FULL REVIEW: Audio Technica ATH-E70
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Waldorf DVCA1 Dual VCA Module
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fully-featured Dual VCA which sounds great. The module is well laid out with plenty of sound/CV shaping potential.”
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf DVCA1 Dual VCA Module
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dream Audio Tools Dream Guitars
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Impressive bang for your buck from this treasure trove of six-string treats.”
FULL REVIEW: Dream Audio Tools Dream Guitars
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Spitfire Audio Swarms Collection
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Another winner from Spitfire.”
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Swarms Collection
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Soulsby Oscitron
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Oscitron sounds great, is full of grit and character and is surprisingly flexible. Certainly a worth addition to your rack!”
FULL REVIEW: Soulsby Oscitron
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Volca Kick
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Kick is capable of beefy drum and bass sounds that belie its compact form factor. A must try for club-focused producers.”
FULL REVIEW: Korg Volca Kick
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Behringer DeepMind 12
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The DeepMind won’t undermine the market for characterful vintage analogue polysynths, but it is flexible and interesting.”
FULL REVIEW: Behringer DeepMind 12
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Allen & Heath Qu-SB
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent device with bags of connectivity.”
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath Qu-SB
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Behringer X AIR XR18
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A device packed with features that won’t break the bank. What’s not to like?”
FULL REVIEW: Behringer X AIR XR18
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)