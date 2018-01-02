New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2018)
Black Box Analog Design HG-2
December gave our music tech reviews team more treats than a chocolate advent calendar; they spent the month looking at the finest new software and hardware.
Here, we take a whistle-stop look at everything that got the once-over last month, starting with the Black Box Analog Design HG-2.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We simply can’t fault Brainworx’ fabulous virtualisation of BBAD’s much-loved mastering and mixing monster.”
FULL REVIEW: Black Box Analog Design HG-2
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware Nexcellence
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you yearn for something genuinely different in your reverb folder, Nexcellence is well worth springing for.”
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware Nexcellence
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roli Lightpad Block M
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Thanks to refined hardware and vastly improved software implementation, the Lightpad is now a desirable, expressive controller.”
FULL REVIEW: Roli Lightpad Block M
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Korg SDD-3000 Digital Delay
MusicRadar's verdict:
“All the magic of the real SDD-3000 plus true stereo routing and tempo sync. More versatile filters wouldn’t have broken the spell, though, would they?”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Korg SDD-3000 Digital Delay
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
iZotope Ozone 8 Advanced
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Master Assistant might be the big story, but it’s the other enhancements that make Ozone 8 such an irresistible upgrade.”
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Ozone 8 Advanced
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Vox Continental 61
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Continental promises so much but can leave you with mixed feelings. it delivers great-sounds with solid build and portability, but falls short in features and affordability compared to the competition.”
FULL REVIEW: Vox Continental 61
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Rob Papen RP-Verb 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A worthy successor to the 2009 original, RP-Verb2 is a ridiculously powerful and attractively priced reverb plugin for the adventurous producer.”
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen RP-Verb 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Grandstage 88
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Grandstage certainly impresses from start to finish. If you’re after a superb-sounding/versatile stage piano, then the Grandstage is a class act!”
FULL REVIEW: Korg Grandstage 88
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai MPC X
MusicRadar's verdict:
“MPC X is hugely powerful, it works impressively standalone and as a controller, and it’s well on the way to replacing your DAW, live or in the studio.”
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPC X
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Analogue Solutions Mr Hyde
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent-sounding filter box with some good modulation and useful patching possibilities, but there are other options with more features and flexibility.”
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Mr Hyde
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sontronics Solo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For live vocals the Solo is a no-brainer, especially at this price, but it will easily find a home in the studio and on non-vocal sources.”
FULL REVIEW: Sontronics Solo
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Slate Digital FG-Stress
MusicRadar's verdict:
“So close to the real thing that you won’t be able to tell the difference, FG-Stress is Slate’s best VMR module yet.”
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital FG-Stress
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Applied Acoustics Systems Objeq Delay
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Objeq Delay’s combination of physical modelling synthesis and echo generation adds up to more than the sum of its parts.”
FULL REVIEW: Applied Acoustics Systems Objeq Delay
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)