New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2018)

December gave our music tech reviews team more treats than a chocolate advent calendar; they spent the month looking at the finest new software and hardware.

Here, we take a whistle-stop look at everything that got the once-over last month, starting with the Black Box Analog Design HG-2.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“We simply can’t fault Brainworx’ fabulous virtualisation of BBAD’s much-loved mastering and mixing monster.”

FULL REVIEW: Black Box Analog Design HG-2

5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)