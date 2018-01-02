NAMM 2018: New product news from Roland at CES

Japanese music tech giant Roland has announced that it will be showcasing some new products at this year’s CES show, kicking off what could be a busy period for releases.
The announcement coincides with the launch of a brand new website called Music Connects, which looks to focus on expanding the smartphone experience.
So what do expect to see launched at CES? Well, if last year is anything to go by, we could be seeing more products based around mobile music making. At CES 2017 we saw the GO:Mixer and GO:Piano/Keys range of products announced.
Of course, we are very excited about the impending NAMM show, but it seems Roland wants to beat the rush with another product launch at the Consumer Electronics Show. Let’s hope it has more music products awaiting us in Anaheim at NAMM 2018.