NAMM 2018: New product news from Roland at CES

Japanese music tech giant Roland has announced that it will be showcasing some new products at this year’s CES show, kicking off what could be a busy period for releases.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a brand new website called Music Connects , which looks to focus on expanding the smartphone experience.

So what do expect to see launched at CES? Well, if last year is anything to go by, we could be seeing more products based around mobile music making. At CES 2017 we saw the GO:Mixer and GO:Piano/Keys range of products announced.