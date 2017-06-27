More

Roland's GO:KEYS and GO:PIANO keyboards are now available and can be played by anyone

Both models can help you to make music

Red or black?
Launched at the turn of the year, Roland has now released its beginner-friendly G0-61K GO:KEYS and GO-61P GO:PIANO keyboards.

Both instruments can be powered with batteries and have built-in speakers, and are designed for those who are taking their first steps into the world of keyboard playing. In fact, the GO:KEYS can be used by pretty much anyone, as a single key press can generate a musical pattern using the instrument of your choice (more than 500 come included). Sounds and genres can be selected from the touch panel, and there's an XY pad for hands-on tweaking.

The GO:PIANO is more suitable for those who want to learn the piano specifically, and comes with piano, organ, string and other sounds. Again, there's a touch panel, and various practice features are also onboard.

Of course, both keyboards can also be played in standard fashion and used as controllers. There's audio/MIDI Bluetooth compatibility, meaning that you can wirelessly stream music through the built-in speakers and play along to it.

You can find out more about the GO:KEYS ($299) and GO:PIANO ($329) on the Roland website.