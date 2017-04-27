Roland's GO:MIXER is here, promising better-quality audio for your smartphone music videos

Recording high-quality video on your smartphone is pretty easy, but getting decent sound at the same time is a little more complicated, especially if you want to record multiple musical instruments simultaneously.

Fortunately, Roland is here to help with the GO:MIXER, a compact audio mixer that's designed specifically for smartphone video production. This was announced back in January but is now available to buy.

Compatible with iOS and Android devices and powered by your phone, this offers inputs for a vocal mic, guitar/bass and stereo keyboard, plus a couple of line-level inputs that can be used to hook up other gear (a drum machine, for example).

The levels of the inputs can be mixed in real-time using the front-panel knobs, and there's a stereo output jack for monitoring via headphones or speakers. It's also worth noting that one of the line-level inputs features a 'Center Cancel' function, which is designed to reduce the volume of a vocal in an existing song for karaoke purposes.

Find out more on the Roland website. The GO:MIXER costs $99.