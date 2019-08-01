New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2019)
Martin 000-28 Modern Deluxe
Summer is in full swing and we have had some scorching guitar gear pass through MusicRadar HQ already.
Here, we take a look at all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site in the month of July. We start with Martin 000-28 Modern Deluxe.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“You really can't go wrong with this Modern Deluxe.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-28 Modern Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Patrick James Eggle Macon Special
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the best single-cuts we’ve ever played.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Patrick James Eggle Macon Special
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS SE Paul’s Guitar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The SE is excellent: the closest yet to a core model at 20 per cent of the price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Paul’s Guitar
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sterling by Music Man Majesty X
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This Sterling effort is one Royal baby we can all get excited about.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sterling by Music Man Majesty X
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS Paul’s Guitar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The sort of instrument that makes you reevaluate your collection.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Paul’s Guitar
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Expensive, yes. But valid? We have to say it’s a yes from us.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Finlayson 000-100RS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The 000-100RS excels on every level.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Finlayson 000-100RS
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin D-18 Modern Deluxe
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Martin’s mission to evolve its heritage by enhancing the range in the way we’ve seen here is to be applauded.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin D-18 Modern Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer GE300
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Mooer's GE300 is a slightly more affordable approach to high-end multi-FX, and a worthy competitor to Line 6 and Boss.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer GE300
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha CG-TA TransAcoustic
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There are better acoustic guitars for the money, but none have the built-in effects that make this the best showcase of Yamaha's TransAcoustic technology yet.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CG-TA TransAcoustic
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Epiphone J-200 SCE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A flawless electro-acoustic at this price, with a sterling plugged-in performance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone J-200 SCE
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Eastman T386
MusicRadar's verdict:
“As far as vintage-vibed thinline semi-hollows go, this is as good as it possibly gets at this - and any - price.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eastman T386
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Pinwheel Rotary Speaker
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the best rotary speaker pedals you can buy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pinwheel Rotary Speaker
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Tre-Verb Tremolo/Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An affordable alternative to the likes of the Strymon Flint.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Tre-Verb Tremolo/Reverb
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Bubbler Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It won't get too crazy, but for subtle chorus sounds, this is one of the best analogue pedals you can buy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Bubbler Chorus
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender MTG Tube Distortion
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A tube-equipped distortion pedal that's great at high-gain, but not as refined as its boutique rivals.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender MTG Tube Distortion
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro The Breakdown
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Breakdown is a very practical tool in front of an amp, as an always-on tone conditioner or a kicked-in boost.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro The Breakdown
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Eventide Rose
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Creative delay versatility in a box, Eventide’s Rose is a smart addition to any ’board.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide Rose
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mad Professor Double Moon
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With a tastefully curated palette of modulation sounds, the Double Moon is an instantly approachable analogue stompbox with a unique modern twist that won’t dominate your pedalboard.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor Double Moon
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)