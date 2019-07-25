Fender Bubbler Chorus review

The Bubbler Chorus might not be the most exciting pedal in the Fender pedal line-up, but that doesn’t mean it’s without a trick up its sleeve.
Despite appearances, it’s a fully analogue, bucket-brigade chorus with stereo outs, which means it’s something of a budget alternative to pedals like the excellent Boss DC-2 reissue.
In that vein, it’s got an excellent retro chorus sound, which when pulled back toward something more subtle, and in the triangle rather than sine-wave mode, put us in mind of Alex Lifeson’s guitar sound on The Spirit Of Radio.
It also has two speed settings that you can switch between - a nice touch.