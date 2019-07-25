Fender Bubbler Chorus review

It won't get too crazy, but for subtle chorus sounds, this is one of the best analogue pedals you can buy.

The Bubbler Chorus might not be the most exciting pedal in the Fender pedal line-up, but that doesn’t mean it’s without a trick up its sleeve.

Despite appearances, it’s a fully analogue, bucket-brigade chorus with stereo outs, which means it’s something of a budget alternative to pedals like the excellent Boss DC-2 reissue.

In that vein, it’s got an excellent retro chorus sound, which when pulled back toward something more subtle, and in the triangle rather than sine-wave mode, put us in mind of Alex Lifeson’s guitar sound on The Spirit Of Radio.

It also has two speed settings that you can switch between - a nice touch.