Fender Pinwheel Rotary Speaker review

One of the best rotary speaker pedals you can buy.

There’s been a glut of attempts to model rotary speakers of late, and the Pinwheel easily punches up there with the best of them.

First off, there’s the delicious drive control, which allows you to boost and warm up the tone of the pedal; then there’s three different operating modes - via expression pedal and two footswitchable presets, which the pedal transitions between according to the speed set by the ramp knob, or via the sensitivity control.

The sensitivity control responds to your picking dynamics, ramping from your slow preset to your fast, and it results in wild, brilliant psychedelic chaos.