Fender MTG Tube Distortion review

A tube-equipped distortion pedal that's great at high-gain, but not as refined as its boutique rivals.

Many drive pedals claim to be ‘tube like’, whereas the MTG has a real tube, in this case a NOS 6205 preamp tube, at its heart.

With a three-band EQ and a tight control, there’s plenty of scope for tone shaping, too. The higher-gain settings shine, but we also found usable blues tones with the gain and tight control pulled back, on the neck pickup of a Les Paul.

Though it sounds good, at this price, Fender is competing with the likes of Amptweaker pedals - which the ‘tight’ control alludes to - and boutique offerings like the Hamstead Odyssey, and against these the MTG doesn’t hold its own quite so well.