Fender Tre-Verb Tremolo/Reverb review

An affordable alternative to the likes of the Strymon Flint.

The Tre-Verb is a digital reverb/tremolo that brings to mind the Strymon Flint, with an intuitive control scheme and stereo inputs and outputs.

We mostly stuck to the bias trem mode, but the harmonic tremolo setting makes it surprisingly versatile, and that’s true of the reverb as well, which has a ’63 brown face reverb tank, ’65 black face reverb tank and a studio-style plate reverb emulation.

With its muddy, vintage tone and washiness on longer settings, we enjoyed the ’63 most for atmospheric post-metal riffs, but pulling back the dwell and blend adds fatness and colour to Tele-pickup blues licks as well.