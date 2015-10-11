Strymon Flint review

The Flint seems designed for habitual Fender amp users who are faced with the problem of having to use a hired/ borrowed amp, and features both reverb and tremolo, individually footswitchable.

While the reverb simulations cover spring, plate and hall sounds, it's the tremolos that we're interested in here, and all three Fender varieties are available: there's a '61 harmonic vibrato, '63 power tube bias tremolo and a '65 photocell tremolo.

Intensity (depth) and speed adjustment knobs grace the front panel but there are also secondary functions like setting the pedal for a slight boost when it's kicked in and setting the order of the two effects.

Three trem flavours cover plenty of bases from the choppy '65 to the more rounded '63 and the delightful harmonic tremolo with its hint of rotary speaker or Uni-Vibe.