MusicRadar's 30-day guitar challenge will make you a better guitarist

The 30-day guitar challenge culminates on World Guitar Day 2018 , a massive 24-hour online celebration of the guitar on 29 September.

We'd all like to be better at playing guitar, but sometimes, it can be hard to find the resources, not to mention the motivation.

So, we thought we'd step in and help with our complete guide to everything from blues progressions to sweep picking and beyond.

If you have what it takes to complete our 30-day challenge, you'll learn new chords, theory and techniques every day, all of which will make you a better guitarist than ever before!

The challenge begins on 31 August 2018.

Feel free to share video and audio of your playing and what you've learned on your journey. We want to hear from you!

30-day guitar challenge so far

Day 1: Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos

Day 2: Learn from the blues legends with these extended chord shapes

Day 3: Nail 5 essential fret-hand techniques

Day 4: Learn hard-rock and heavy-metal guitar basics

Day 5: Funk up your playing with these classic chord shapes

Day 6: Improve your timing with this quick and easy lesson

Day 7: Expand your chordal knowledge with these frozen-note chords

Day 8: Learn blues and classic-rock lead guitar basics

Day 9: Fill out your guitar sound when soloing with these handy tips

Day 10: Learn the signature chords of Jimi Hendrix, Andy Summers, The Beatles and more

Day 11: Learn from the master with these Chuck Berry-style blues licks

Day 12: Vamp like a pro with these funky chord shapes

Day 13: Tighten up your picking hand with these quick and easy exercises

Day 14: Break out of pentatonic solo ruts with these handy melodic tricks

Day 15: Use open strings and extensions for exotic folk chords

Day 16: Improve your metal downpicking speed

Day 17: Kenny Wayne Shepherd teaches you some slick blues licks

Day 18: Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords

Day 19: Strengthen your fretting fingers with these slick legato workouts

Day 20: Improve your guitar solo improvisations

Day 21: Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes

Day 22: Learn to implement quick flurries of notes

Day 23: Speed up your leads with these quickfire exercises

Day 24: Rejuvenate your blues with these Robert Cray-style licks

Day 25: Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords

Day 26: Learn Allan Holdsworth’s mind-blowing signature techniques

Day 27: Improve your sweep picking with this advanced lesson

Day 28: See if you can handle these slippery Steve Vai riffs and licks

Day 29: Combine string bending and tapping for slick guitar solos

Day 30: Test your skills with these Paul Gilbert-style licks