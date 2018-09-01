30-day guitar challenge, day 2: Learn from the blues legends with these extended chord shapes

The 30-day guitar challenge culminates on World Guitar Day 2018 , a massive 24-hour online celebration of the guitar on 29 September.

30-day guitar challenge: Today, we want you to step back a bit and focus on lessons you can learn from the blues legends with some Jimi Hendrix and BB King-style shapes.

All of these chords have a ‘dominant’ sound, which means they are somewhere in-between the ‘happy’ major tonality and the darker ‘minor’ mood.

The two different A7 and the A9 chords are chords for jamming for an entire verse or solo section. The A7#9 (or Hendrix chord) and A13 are more colourful and should be added sparingly to give it character.

A7

A9

A7#9

A13