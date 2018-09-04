30-day guitar challenge, day 5: Funk up your playing with these classic chord shapes

The 30-day guitar challenge culminates on World Guitar Day 2018 , a massive 24-hour online celebration of the guitar on 29 September.

30-day guitar challenge : It's time to get funky with these tasty chord shapes, which you can use to channel Jimmy Nolen, George Benson and Nile Rodgers-style sounds.

The E9 and E13 chords are both typical funk chords, used extensively by James Brown’s Jimmy Nolen. You can switch between the chords by adding your fourth finger on the first string.

The E11 has more of a mellow, jazzy sound reminiscent of George Benson. The Em7 and Emaj7 shapes have a prettier flavour and are often utilised by Chic and Sister Sledge mastermind Nile Rodgers.

E9

E13

E11

Em7

Emaj7