30-day guitar challenge, day 15: Use open strings and extensions for exotic folk chords

The 30-day guitar challenge culminates on World Guitar Day 2018, a massive 24-hour online celebration of the guitar on 29 September.

30-day guitar challenge: These chords are all major, which means that they have the root, 3rd and 5th intervals at their core.

In a few cases we also add the 6th and 9th intervals for colour. Since all of the chords in these examples are in the key of G we can also add the open third string to create wider intervals between notes.

The last two chords are played with your thumb over the top of the neck to play the root note, leaving your four fingers to create the chord shape.

Listen to Every Kingdom by modern British folk artist Ben Howard (pictured) for a taste of this approach.