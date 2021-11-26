Mackie's studio headphone range just got cheaper, with up to $100 off at Sweetwater

Are you searching for a pair of decent studio headphones? Look no further. As part of their many Black Friday music deals, Sweetwater are offering four different pairs of Mackie's professional open-backed headphones for a seriously discounted price, with savings of up to $100 available now - don't miss out.

Starting things off at the top of the range, we have Mackie's MC-450 headphones, which Sweetwater are offering up at a remarkably generous $199.99 - this is a massive $100 off the RRP of $299. Serving up a detailed audio response from quality 42mm drivers and unparalleled comfort provided by memory foam earpads and a padded leather headband, these are serious headphones for a serious price.

At the more affordable end of the spectrum we have the MC-150 headphones, which Sweetwater have marked up at an unbelievable $59.99. Housing 50mm transducers that are capable of a pristine 15Hz - 20kHz frequency response, these closed back cans also deliver a powerful bass response that'll ensure you feel every kick drum and bassline. In between these and the MC-450s are two impressive mid-range options, the MC-250s - a steal at $79.99 - and the MC-350s, which offer 50mm drivers and a 20Hz - 20kHz frequency response at only $149,99, $50 under RRP. Head over to Sweetwater now to browse the full range and snag a pair while they last.