Loopmasters are here to save your tracks with 50% off a huge range of loops and sample packs in their epic summer sale

Great producers know that a sample or loop has the power to make or break a track, and that's why many of the legendary beat-makers put so much stock into finding the ultimate sample. If you are looking to expand your own library, then now might be the best time as Loopmasters is currently offering a mammoth 50% off almost everything on their site (opens in new tab)! This sale only runs until 18 July, though, so you'll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of this epic offer.

Now, if you've never used Loopmasters, then it may be difficult to comprehend just how much is available, with every genre you can think of being catered for. Loopmasters themselves use the slogan "thousands of packs, millions of sounds", which we think sums up their extensive offerings pretty well. So, with that said, you can see why we are getting excited about 50% off almost everything on the site.

(opens in new tab) Loopmasters: 50% off almost everything (opens in new tab)

Take your productions to the next level with 50% off a massive range of samples and loops. Every genre is catered for, from EDM to jazz, rock to hip-hop, and everything in between. Stock up fast, though, as you only have until 18 July!

It would take us days to list absolutely everything here, so we'll just give you a quick overview of our highlights. Soul Shake House (opens in new tab) delivers the summer vibes with 24 bass loops, 24 top drum loops, 33 soft sampler patches and so much more, and is perfect for those looking to produce disco, nu disco and classic house tracks - and better yet, it's only £14.97 right now. Perhaps acid house is more your thing? Well, Acid House Ingredients (opens in new tab) by Floating Anarchy gives you everything your project is missing from synths and drums to basslines. Combine these elements correctly and you have the perfect recipe for a killer rave track.

Is your track lacking a vocal earworm? Well, Headline Vocal Hooks (opens in new tab) is here to help. Described as an "attitude-rife selection of maximum quality female vocals", these expertly performed vocal samples will take your instrumentals to the next level and all for only £14.97! Don't worry, it's not only dance and pop loops on offer, there's some for the rock producers as well, with the pop-punk Downfall pack down to only £9.47 (opens in new tab) and Pro Drums Rock slashed to only £28.97 (opens in new tab).

