Level up your home recording for less this Cyber Weekend with these bargain studio bundles

If you’re looking to up your music production game this Cyber Weekend, then a studio recording bundle is a great way to save yourself some money. Rather than buying all the things you need separately, a bundle gives you the full package in one go, meaning no disappointment when you open the box and can't get up and running straight away.

They're also perfect for those who are taking the plunge into production for the first time, as a lot of these bundles offer complete recording solutions with an audio interface, Digital Audio Workstation, and even microphones and studio headphones too.

They're also perfect for those who are taking the plunge into production for the first time, as a lot of these bundles offer complete recording solutions with an audio interface, Digital Audio Workstation, and even microphones and studio headphones too.

US Deals

(opens in new tab) PreSonus AudioBox Studio Ultimate: $329.99 , $259.99 (opens in new tab)

Containing everything you need to get your first productions up and running. This outstanding value has everything you need to set up your home studio, right down to the cables to connect everything up. With a healthy $70 discount over at Musician’s Friend, you’ll be hard-pushed to find a better deal for all your recording needs.

(opens in new tab) UA Volt Studio Pack: was $299 , now $241.97 (opens in new tab)

This excellent bundle comes from one of the most highly-rated manufacturers of music gear, Universal Audio. Giving you headphones and a microphone so you can hit the ground running, this brilliant bundle has a healthy $57.03 discount on Amazon US at the moment. You also get a free 30-day trial of UAD Spark, giving you access to a suite of world-class plugins.

(opens in new tab) Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio: $279.99 , $249.99 (opens in new tab)

This brilliant studio bundle has everything you need to start recording high-quality audio. Including an audio interface, headphones, condenser mic, and cables, you also get a nice $30 discount at Guitar Center, making it even better value for money. Focusrite has made a name for itself in the recording game thanks to their excellent Scarlett mic preamps and you also get a load of free plugins and virtual instruments to enhance your productions.

(opens in new tab) sE Electronics X1 Studio: $219 , $196.95 (opens in new tab)

If you want to up your vocal productions, this brilliant bundle from sE Electronics will make sure you get crisp and clear recordings every time. It includes a cardioid microphone specifically designed for vocals, an sE RF-x reflection filter to reduce unwanted room reflections, and a pop filter and XLR cable. With $22.05 off at Sweetwater, you won’t find many cheaper ways to get excellent vocal recordings.

In the UK or Europe?

If you’re not in the US then don’t fret, there are still loads of great deals you can get your hands on. Both Thomann and Andertons have some brilliant bundles to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Behringer Voice Studio: was $92 , now $77 (opens in new tab)

For simple and cost-effective vocal recording solutions, the Behringer Voice Studio bundle is one of the best deals we’ve come across this Cyber Weekend with a nice reduction of 16% over at Thomann. Featuring a condenser microphone and a combined tube preamp and USB audio interface, with this setup you can record great quality vocals everywhere and anywhere.