Summer NAMM 2013 gets under way

Nashville is the place to be for the next couple of days

SUMMER NAMM 2013: This year's Summer NAMM show has gotten under way at the Music City Center, Nashville.

All eyes will be on Tennessee as manufacturers, retailers and fans head to the show's new venue to find out about product launches and pick up on recent innovations.

An opening party last night featured the Nashville Tribute To Jimi Hendrix, with the Billy Cox Band Of Gypsies Experience performing and Jimi Hendrix's sister Janie making a special appearance.

The show will continue throughout today and tomorrow, and MusicRadar is on-site to keep you up to date with all the latest news and new product announcements.

So far, the likes of Blackstar and Vox have used the show to unveil new products, and we're sure there's plenty more to come.

For more information on the show, visit the official Summer NAMM 2013 website.