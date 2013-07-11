SUMMER NAMM 2013: Vox unveils Tone Garage series of pedals

SUMMER NAMM 2013: Vox has unveiled the Tone Garage series of analog valve guitar pedals as Summer NAMM gets under way.

The new pedals include the Flat 4 Boost, the V8 Distortion and the Straight 6 Drive which all feature a Vox 12AX7 valve, as well as the Double Deca Analog Delay - which includes three V3205 Bucket Brigade chips - and finally the Trike Fuzz octave/fuzz pedal.

The entire range is constructed with all-analog circuitry, and will be available from late summer 2013. Prices start from $139 for the Trike Fuzz, rising to $159 for the V8, Straight 6, Double Deca Delay and Flat 4 Boost.

For more information, visit the official Vox website.

Vox press release

VOX Amplification has added the Tone Garage series of guitar pedals to its lineup. The series is comprised of five effects units that feature all-analog circuitry. The Flat 4 Boost, the V8 Distortion, and the Straight 6 Drive all feature a carefully-matched, high voltage VOX 12AX7 tube. The Flat 4 Boost also incorporates a passive Baxandall EQ circuit. The Double Deca Analog Delay features three V3205 Bucket Brigade chips, and the Trike Fuzz octave/fuzz pedal features specially-selected, high-quality diodes. Vox engineers named the series "Tone Garage" for its boutique-inspired, hot-rodded and modded designs that deliver classic and unique tones not found elsewhere.

The pedals' all-discrete circuits use no op-amps or ICs (Integrated Circuits), instead using individual transistors, resistors, capacitors, and coils. Specially-created for three of the pedals in this series is a new VOX vacuum tube circuit technology called "Hi-Volt," which delivers high voltage (200V) to a 12AX7 vacuum tube using the included 6x AA batteries or an optional DC9V adaptor (fairly unique to a high voltage pedal, Tone Garage pedals can run on most commonly-found DC9V power supplies). The result is highly dynamic and responsive tones with the feel and dynamic range players associate with vacuum tube amps.

All five pedals are equipped with a convenient toggle switch that's designed to alter the EQ for additional sonic options, and each is housed in a sturdy aluminum die cast body to withstand the rigors of the road. Battery life is approximately 7 hours with 6 x AA batteries.

Additional Tone Garage Series features include:

• Flat 4 Boost

o Full range boost with mid and treble boost

o High voltage design for maximum tube tone

o Passive Baxandall EQ circuit for a pure and natural tone

• Straight 6 Overdrive

o Classic British overdrive with wide range of dynamics

o High voltage design featuring a 12AX7 for maximum tube tone

• V8 Distortion

o High-gain distortion ideal for heavy riffs and solos

o High voltage design featuring a 12AX7 for maximum tube tone

• Double Deca Delay

o Multi-function Analog delay pedal

o Three V3205 BBD Bucket Brigade Chips

o Up to 900ms of delay time

• Trike Fuzz

o Multi-functional octave fuzz pedal

o Wide range of vintage, thick-sounding, fuzz tones using

special, hand-selected diodes

o Octave up, Octave down or a mixture of both

The VOX ToneGarage series of guitar effects pedals will be available in late Summer 2013, with the following U.S. Street prices:

$139 - Trike Fuzz; $159 - V8, Straight 6, Double Deca Delay, Flat 4