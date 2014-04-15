Splurge, save, steal: Ibanez seven strings
Splurge: Ibanez UV70P
This premium axe takes the seven-string back to where it all started: Steve Vai's 1990 Universe.
The UV70P adds an Edge-Zero II locking vibrato, while three Ibanez Blade pickups provide the tonal firepower. Whether you can pull off the neon green is another matter...
Ibanez Iron Label RGIR27E
Assuming the classic RG outline, this axe rams an extra string into the lightning-fast format, as well as an uber-cool killswitch, plus EMG humbuckers and your choice of hardtail bridge or Edge-Zero II vibrato. If metal is your stock in trade, the RGIR27E delivers the goods.
Ibanez GIO GRG7221
Seven strings, two humbuckers, 24 frets... for £209 ($349)?
At this price, there's no excuse not to give that extra string a whirl, and with Ibanez promising the same inspection and setups as its more expensive models, this Gio's playability should be as slick as its Black Night finish.