Songwriting is arguably the most crucial - and potentially the most lucrative - music-making discipline of them all, and MusicRadar is celebrating this fine art with a week's worth of features, interviews and tutorials devoted to the subject.

We'll be chatting to artists who write songs for themselves and guns for hire who pen hits for others, asking them how they turn their moments of lyrical and melodic inspiration into fully-formed tunes.

Look out, too, for tips and tutorials for budding songwriters, as we show you how to improve your skills.

Finally, we've got the results of our search for the greatest songwriter of all time.

We'll keep this page updated with new stuff as it's published, so check back here regularly throughout this week because you really don't wanna miss a thing (hmm… there might just be a song in there somewhere…).

Songwriting week on MusicRadar

40 ways to write better songs

The 56 greatest songwriters of all time

Justin Hayward on The Moody Blues and writing in corners

How to start out as a soundtrack composer

How to write and program a melody

Gaslight Anthem's Alex Levine picks his 7 greatest songwriters

Jimmy Cliff on a life in songwriting

Ed Drewett talks writing hits for One Direction, The Wanted and more

Deconstructed: Julio Bashmore's Battle For Middle You

More songwriting features, interviews and tutorials

The evolution of the singer-songwriter

The singer-songwriter's bedroom recording toolkit

How to make it as a singer/songwriter

Squeeze's Chris Difford on songwriting with Glenn Tilbrook

David Gray on songwriting

SampleRadar: 235 free songwriter's samples

Writing and producing Cheryl Cole's Fight For This Love

How to write a hit: hooks

How to write a hit: melody

How to write a hit: lyrics

How to write a hit: structure