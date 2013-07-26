40 ways to write better songs

SONGWRITING WEEK: You don't have to be a music theory wizard to write a decent tune. If you can play the guitar, with a bit of inspiration and effort, you can write a song right now. With these tips, we'll get you started on the path to prolific songwriting...

ANYONE can write a song. You might not be songwriting yet, but you already have everything you need to get started: your mind, your guitar and MusicRadar.

Songwriting is a separate skill in itself. It utilises all your knowledge of melody, chords and rhythm to build something original and emotional. It's the ultimate creative statement for you and your guitar.

Abd even if you're already writing songs - for yourself or your band - you probably know all too well about how the dreaded writer's block can strike.

That unfinished verse? The chorus that doesn't go anywhere? The elusive hook that'll turn your composition from average to a memorable tune? They're just notes, and they already exist. You just have to find them.

We're here to help out all you budding songwriters with our collection of very different ways to write better songs...