Gaslight Anthem's Alex Levine picks his 7 greatest songwriters

“For me, Pete Townshend embodies what you want to be. He has the attitude and the way that The Who presented themselves...those songs were crafted.

"When you look into the concepts of these records, like Pinball Wizard, they’re crazy. This guy is up there with the best and people don’t know that more or less it was just him. Everyone was a great musician in that band but he had this vision of what he wanted to do with The Who and it was remarkable.

I grew up listening to The Who and I’m a concept record fan. One of my guilty pleasures is Meatloaf, which as a concept record geek is awesome.

“Also, Pete Townshend didn’t have a drummer that would just sit back and lay it down either. From the outside looking in he was raising the band and maybe he was doing that because he knew that the band could do these amazing things.

"His bass player was a bass player while also being a rhythm guitar player and singer all in one. His drummer was one of the best drummers of all time. Roger Daltrey was one of the best singers of all time, his range was incredible. He had so much to work with that on stage Pete wasn’t doing that much, they were doing everything.”