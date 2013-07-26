The 56 greatest songwriters of all time

SONGWRITING WEEK: Singers and bands may come and go, but a great song can stick around forever. It’ll be played endlessly on the radio, covered by different artists and in all manner of styles, and murdered by fame-hungry TV talent show contestants.

We should celebrate, then, the people who craft these songs - the writers who spend hours honing their skills and coming up with the hooks, melodies, chord progressions and lyrics that stick in our heads. They’re motivated by all manner of different things - love, hate or maybe just cold, hard cash - but they all have the ability to take an idea and turn it into a great tune that resonates with its audience.

We asked MusicRadar users to nominate the greatest rock and pop songwriters of all time and then put these nominations to the vote. The result is the massive gallery of great songwriters that follows - let’s dive in.