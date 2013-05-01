New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2013)
Sigma S000M-15
Every month MusicRadar's sister publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music review the latest music-making gear.
In this gallery we've collected all of the guitar, amp, pedal, recorder and interface reviews relevant to six-stringers.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 366/367, Total Guitar issue 239/240, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Given its remit, as an instrument providing a certain style and sound within a competitive market at perhaps the most aggressive price point, the S000M-15 not only hits the bullseye, but splits the arrow down the centre with the next shot."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sigma S000M-15 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Dr Green Booster Shot
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A brilliant booster with a unique take on the concept."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dr Green Booster Shot review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Bogner Uberschall pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We have to say that the Uberschall's promise of 'Armageddon in a box' didn't quite materialise for us. It's good, but other metal pedals will give it a hard time."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bogner Uberschall pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Godin 5th Avenue Composer GT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A 'student' version of the more costly and plusher 5th Avenue Jazz, the Composer GT looks and sounds extremely attractive if you're looking for some old-school tonality."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin 5th Avenue Composer GT review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Fender Nate Mendel Precision Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is not only great to look at, but it also feels and sounds brilliant - a really tempting package for any bass player."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Nate Mendel Precision Bass review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Dr Green Life Support
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This pedal might be called Life Support, but the sustain that's on offer is to die for."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dr Green Life Support review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Chris George Custom CE-N
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Here's a guitar that proves that not all innovation comes from the major brands. A beautiful instrument."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Chris George Custom CE-N review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Rotosound RFB1 1960s Fuzz Pedal Reissue
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Stunning fuzz tones, from Beck to Auerbach and beyond."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rotosound RFB1 1960s Fuzz Pedal Reissue review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)
Joyo US Dream
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's hard for us to fault the US Dream, especially at this wallet-comforting price - it's high quality, high-gain and overflowing with tone."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo US Dream review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 239)
T-Rex Møller 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As is often the case with T-Rex pedals, this is no budget buy, but it's one of the most practical drive pedals around and so is well worth it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Møller 2 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Orange OR100H
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Orange's considerable heritage and contemporary ingenuity distilled into a world- beating pro valve head."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange OR100H review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
MXR Talk Box
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It takes a bit of getting used to, but if you want that classic talking guitar sound, this new unit will show you the way."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR Talk Box review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Audiffex Multi Drive Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A competent collection of drive emulations at a bargain price."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiffex Multi Drive Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Aspri Acero/Clásico Acoustic Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you've ever thought it would be nice to have some reverb while you're strumming your guitar around the campfire, this is for you. Otherwise, it's hardly essential."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aspri Acero/Clásico Acoustic Reverb review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fishman Asterope Pro Stage Series cable
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Certainly, for audio use and for electro-acoustic players (it's now this reviewer's cable of choice), it's recommended. For heavily gained metallers, the advantages might be less obvious."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fishman Asterope Pro Stage Series cable review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fender Pawn Shop Super-Sonic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This revives a decidedly original Squier design and adds a few updates to add appeal for the modern market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Super-Sonic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fender Pawn Shop '70s Stratocaster Deluxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This mix of a Strat and two Thinline Teles proves effective, performing better than many 70s Fenders."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop '70s Stratocaster Deluxe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fender Pawn Shop Bass VI
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It doesn't look as distinctive as the original, but this bass has a cleaner line and more contemporary sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Bass VI review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Boss TE-2 Tera Echo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A pedal for adding dynamically controlled ambience."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss TE-2 Tera Echo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fender Pawn Shop Mustang Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A worthwhile Pawn Shop variation on the original design, with a far more powerful sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Mustang Bass review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fret-King Black Label Series Esprit III
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Okay, Wilkinson snaffled some cute design cues from the old non-reverse Firebird, but the Esprit III has a sound and feel of its own."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Series Esprit III review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Taylor Grand Orchestra 518e
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerful and with a real bass guitar-like low-end, the Grand Orchestra offers a new voice. Where will it take you?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Grand Orchestra 518e review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Boss MO-2 Multi Overtone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A tone transformer, but maybe not for the traditionalists."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss MO-2 Multi Overtone review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fret-King Black Label Series Corona GWR Gregg Wright Model
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The bridge WP90 makes this guitar a cool twist on an 80s design, and that neck profile is just sublime."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Series Corona GWR Gregg Wright Model review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Taylor Grand Orchestra K28e
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Slightly 'older' sounding to our ears than the 518e, this is one of those dream guitars that ticks all the boxes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Grand Orchestra K28e review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Boss DA-2 Adaptive Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A pedal for tightly focused distortion."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss DA-2 Adaptive Distortion review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fret-King Black Label Esprit I Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Visually appealing, comfortable to play and capable of great sounds, the Esprit I has much to offer the most discerning of bass players, and even comes with a deluxe gigbag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Esprit I Bass review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fret-King Black Label Series Ventura
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"To our eyes, it's no looker, but the Ventura is a real tone machine that will cover just about any player's needs."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Series Ventura review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 367)
Fret-King Black Label Country Squire Semitone De Luxe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Fret- King has the first-class playability, tonal versatility and sensible price tag to make it a serious contender for your loot."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Country Squire Semitone De Luxe review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 240)
Inspired Instruments You Rock Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extremely fun, interesting guitar-like MIDI instrument. Perfect for guitarists struggling with MIDI keyboards."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Inspired Instruments You Rock Guitar review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 240)
