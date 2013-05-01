New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's sister publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music review the latest music-making gear.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Given its remit, as an instrument providing a certain style and sound within a competitive market at perhaps the most aggressive price point, the S000M-15 not only hits the bullseye, but splits the arrow down the centre with the next shot."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Sigma S000M-15 review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 366)

