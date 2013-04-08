T-Rex Møller 2 review

As is often the case with T-Rex pedals, this is no budget buy, but it's one of the most practical drive pedals around and so is well worth it.

The T-Rex Møller 2 is an updated version of the drive pedal named after a Danish guitarist who requested a good Tube Screamer with a clean boost, and it has obvious ergonomic differences from the original.

"You can cover all nuances, from a really subtle edge to your clean sound, through to an authentic cranked amp vibe"

For example, the graphics around the control knobs are clearer and in white so you

can easily mark your favourite settings. Also, the Voice push-switch has been replaced with a more robust metal toggle, with graphics that leave you in no doubt as to whether you have bass boost or normal selected.

Sounds

The Møller 2 is two pedals in one. The boost section, with an independent footswitch and boost knob, allows up to 20dB of clean boost - plenty of scope for pushing your amp that little bit harder with no tonal change.

The overdrive side has an output knob (with enough gain to be another clean boost), plus a mix control that lets you dial in a balance between your clean amp sound and the overdriven valve-like distortion: superb.

With tone and gain knobs flavouring the distortion, you can cover all nuances, from a really subtle edge to your clean sound, through to an authentic cranked amp vibe. Add in the fact that you can kick in the boost to take the distortion to a second level, and it's obvious that this is one versatile pedal.