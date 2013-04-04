Dr Green Life Support review

This pedal might be called Life Support, but the sustain that's on offer is to die for.

Hayden Amp's UK-made Dr Green pedal range arrived earlier this year. Here we take a look at the Life Support compressor/sustainer.

"Kick this in, and you can really eke notes out and coax them into harmonic feedback"

This pedal is based on a tried-and-tested compressor circuit originally found in Ashdown bass amps, and features knobs to set the input and output levels and turn up the sustain.

The input knob goes to zero, so the pedal can be used as a muting device if you don't need the compression.

Sounds

With three knobs to adjust, the Life Support is capable of dialling in a varied range of compression to suit your needs. What stands out, though, is the amount of sustain it is capable of - kick this in, and you can really eke notes out and coax them into harmonic feedback.