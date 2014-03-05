New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2014)
Fender Vintage Hot Rod '50s Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent modern Tele with pro additions and plenty of 50s identity that could become your go-to electric."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Vintage Hot Rod '50s Telecaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Wampler Velvet Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Versatile fuzz with two voices for 60s and modern sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Velvet Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Tom Anderson Hollow Drop Top Classic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A truly beautiful modern take on a classic, with a light weight and exceptional build, playability and sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tom Anderson Hollow Drop Top Classic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Wampler Ego Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Possibly the best-sounding compact compressor around."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Ego Compressor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Music Man Luke III
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A more 'vintage' version of the original, it's a beautifully made, gig-ready pro, ideal for modern rock and more."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Luke III review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Fender Vintage Hot Rod '60s Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-sorted Tele with a mid-to-late 60s personality and plenty of sonic variations on that theme."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Vintage Hot Rod '60s Telecaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Wampler Sovereign Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you like to tailor the top end of your distortion, this is for you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Sovereign Distortion review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Tom Anderson Raven
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the least 'posh' Andersons, this subtly downsized 'J' is Tom's favourite. Play one you'll find out why."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tom Anderson Raven review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Wampler Plexi-Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Vintage Marshall flavour in a stompbox."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Plexi-Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Wampler Faux Tape Echo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The flavour of tape echo without the hassle."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Faux Tape Echo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Wampler Dual Fusion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Useful dual overdrive that's not just for fusion players."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Dual Fusion review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Music Man JP13
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This latest-gen JP with new DiMarzio pickups is a great-sounding hybrid magnetic/ piezo axe. Are you man enough?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man JP13 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 377)
Danelectro '56 Baritone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"However you use a baritone, '56 is a damn good place (and time) to start."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro '56 Baritone review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 250)
DiVill By Italia B100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are some quirks here, but they're small sacrifices to make for the B100's colossal range of vintage-voiced tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DiVill By Italia B100 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 250)
Korg Pandora Stomp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is genre-spanning at its most practical - you get a practice and recording tool, but also a stompbox that can offer any sonic flavour you desire, and doubles as a pedal tuner. Kracking idea, Korg!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Pandora Stomp review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 250)
DiVill By Italia M100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The neat tonal touches and body tweaks could just make the M100 the single-cut for players who don't like single-cuts."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DiVill By Italia M100 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 250)
Ibanez RG550XH
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The RG550XH is a neat twist on the shred axe, but unforgiving for big, fat sausage fingers. Tommy Tedesco might not approve, but we do."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RG550XH review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 250)
DiVill By Italia F100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like the rest of the DiVill series, it spans a huge tonal territory and excels at just about everything it sets out to do - and at this price, that's no mean feat."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DiVill By Italia F100 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 250)
Mesa Engineering Recto-Verb Twenty-Five
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Mesa scores big time with the Recto-Verb Twenty- Five - it's the best small combo the company has made in ages."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mesa Engineering Recto-Verb Twenty-Five review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Peavey ValveKing 100 head
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Big and beefy it may be, but the extended feature set makes it highly versatile. We like those 6L6s, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey ValveKing 100 head review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
