The Wampler Velvet Fuzz is more than just a three-knob fuzzbox - it also has a Big/Tight switch to change its voicing to suit your needs.

Brian Wampler has based this model on the 'aggressive yet smooth' sound of a vintage fuzz driving a Marshall stack, and on the Big setting you can hear that in action with plenty of bottom end and lots of fat, squelchy compression on your fuzzed-out notes - right in the zone to get a Hendrix vibe going.

Switch to the Tight mode and there's still plenty of fuzz, but it's leaner with a tightened bottom end, tilting more towards distortion than out-and-out fuzz. Everything from Jack White riffage to comfortably smooth Gilmour leads can be dialled in on this setting.

We love a good fuzzbox, and the Velvet Fuzz is one of the most versatile we've heard lately: it will give you that vintage 60s thing, but also something that you may find more current, all cleaning up seamlessly with your volume knob.