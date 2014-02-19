Korg Pandora Stomp review

This is genre-spanning at its most practical - you get a practice and recording tool, but also a stompbox that can offer any sonic flavour you desire, and doubles as a pedal tuner. Kracking idea, Korg!

Korg's evolving Pandora series traditionally delivers multi-effects for guitarists in compact pocket tabletop units, but this latest version comes in stompbox form. You may not wish to slip this rock-solid metal pedal in your pocket, but it could easily fill a slot on your pedalboard.

"Sound-wise, there's plenty to get your creative juices flowing"

The basic idea is to give you access to fully produced guitar and bass sounds. With 200 factory presets (and 200 user), you're presented with a seven-part signal chain that takes its effects and amp/speaker sims from 158 onboard models.

On top of that, you get 100 rhythm patterns, an aux input (with pitch shift) to pipe in music to play along with, while listening through headphones or via a standard output to your amp or speakers. Hold down the footswitch and you get a fully functioning tuner pedal.

Sound-wise, there's plenty to get your creative juices flowing, with many of the presets based on well-known songs and players.

However, if you don't want a full complement of amp and effects at once, easy editing tweaks via the knobs or the included software can deliver a simple amp/cab setup or a single effect to store for recall.