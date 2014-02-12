Wampler Faux Tape Echo review

The Wampler Faux Tape Echo provides an all-analogue, un-messed-with dry signal path combined with digital delay note clarity that can be tweaked with analogue tone shaping plus (bypassable) modulation.

With the modulation bypassed, you get a nicely voiced delay varying from a quick slap through to the more spacey 800ms maximum delay - all governed by standard level, repeats (regeneration) and echo (delay time) knobs and the practical Shade control, an EQ that dulls the repeats to sit snugly in with your sound.

Modulation (the Faux Tape Reel) takes the form of the Movement and Sway knobs, which offer plenty of variations on chorused delay sounds and recreate some of the flavour of analogue tape, albeit less random in its variations.

Tape echo can be a perfect fit with guitar and this will give you similar sound in a much more convenient way. There's a tap tempo option, too - you wouldn't get that on a tape echo!